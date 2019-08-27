Sunny Side Up: Woman who reported dog abuse turns out to be the abuser

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Tuesday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Sia (filling in for Neeha) and Julian will be discussing the story behind a woman who abused her dog.
The owner told police she had cut her throat on a barbed wire fence and they could not afford the veterinarian bills. They also said she did not have her muzzle taped shut but they did keep her muzzled for several hours a day due to chewing up items in their residence and being aggressive towards their other dog.
The dog named Dani, is now getting her vet bills and aftercare taken care of by HART.
If you would like to donate to HART, click here and then click on the ‘How to Donate’ tab.
