Sunny Side Up: Woman who reported dog abuse turns out to be the abuser

Sunny Side Up: Woman who reported dog abuse turns out to be the abuser
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said the dog was found on Aug. 17.
By Randy Buffington | August 27, 2019 at 9:05 AM EDT - Updated August 27 at 9:05 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.

On Tuesday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Sia (filling in for Neeha) and Julian will be discussing the story behind a woman who abused her dog.

The owner told police she had cut her throat on a barbed wire fence and they could not afford the veterinarian bills. They also said she did not have her muzzle taped shut but they did keep her muzzled for several hours a day due to chewing up items in their residence and being aggressive towards their other dog.

See the full story here

The dog named Dani, is now getting her vet bills and aftercare taken care of by HART.

If you would like to donate to HART, click here and then click on the ‘How to Donate’ tab.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.