Suspect pleads not guilty by reason of insanity to murder of 90-year-old Mansfield man

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of killing a 90-year-old Mansfield man has entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.
Cody Lutz, 32, is accused of killing Omar Brown in March of 2019.
Brown was found dead inside his home at the Morchester Villa Apartments on March 19.
Mansfield police arrested Lutz several hours later in Medina County.
Neighbors tell 19 News Brown had just been been released from the hospital after battling a case of pneumonia.
Richland County Common Pleas Court Judge Brent Robinson ordered Lutz to begin competency restoration treatment at Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare.
Robinson also ordered Lutz to be held in the max security forensic unit.
His case will be reviewed on Oct. 1, 2019.
Police have not released a motive for the murder.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.