Trial for man accused of crashing into Uber, killing two passengers set to begin today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sanford Doss is charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and driving under the influence.
Prosecutors said he ran a red light, in March, and crashed into an Uber driver that was taking Arthur Gugick and Barbara Becker home from a local film festival.
Gugick and Becker died from their injuries. The Uber driver was hurt.
Prosecutors said Doss’ blood alcohol concentration level was .264 - more than three times the legal limit.
Court documents state, “Officers performed field sobriety tests on the Defendant, which he failed.”
The documents also note, "Pursuant to an executed search warrant, law enforcement located three 375 ml bottles of liquor in the Defendant’s vehicle - two empty and one approximately one-third full.”
Monday, before the trial is set to begin, Doss’ legal team will be asking for certain evidence to be suppressed.
In court documents, Doss’ lawyers said his constitutional rights were violated and police did not have probable cause to arrest him. His lawyers would like blood, urine and other evidence withheld from the trial.
Court documents said driving conditions at the time of the crash included near freezing temperatures with accumulated snowfall.
Gugick was a math teacher at Beachwood High School. He taught at the school for nearly two decades. He was also known as a master Lego artist.
