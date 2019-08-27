Vermilion police drop enforcement of misdemeanor marijuana possession crimes

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - Vermilion police will indefinitely suspend enforcing minor marijuana possession crimes, according to the chief of police.
According to Chief Chris Hartung, the Vermilion Police Department “suspended minor misdemeanor-related arrests” after the recent passing of Senate Bill 57.
The legislature legalized hemp, which is defined as cannabis containing not more than 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC.
Differentiating hemp from marijuana with higher levels of THC is no longer possible using the techniques that were previously used by law enforcement, such as through visual inspection or by odor.
Drug detection K-9 officers are also trained to signal the presence of hemp and marijuana, making it difficult to establish probably cause.
The policy change comes following advice from the Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office, which stated that they cannot spend the money and resources on indicting all individuals charged with marijuana possession.
The county prosecutor’s office added that they will not seek charges against felony violators, but the statute of limitations is six years, meaning charges are possible in the future when testing becomes available.
Officers in Vermilion were told they can still confiscate misdemeanor amounts suspected marijuana at their discretion. The evidence would be held until testing becomes available.
Operating a vehicle while under the influence offenses will still be enforced.
Marijuana that warrants a felony charge can be sent to a private lab for testing. Those costs would be covered by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.
The grant does not cover costs to test misdemeanor marijuana amounts.
Other Ohio communities, such as Erie County and have introduced similar procedures on a temporary basis.
