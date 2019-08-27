Vermilion police drop enforcement of misdemeanor marijuana possession crimes

Vermilion police drop enforcement of misdemeanor marijuana possession crimes
FILE - This May 20, 2019 file photo shows a mature marijuana plant beginning to bloom under artificial lights at Loving Kindness Farms in Gardena, Calif. The first marijuana farmers authorized by Missouri will have to commit a crime to begin growing, and regulators are likely to turn a blind eye. The state's constitutional amendment doesn't indicate how growers should get their first seeds. It is felony to acquire new marijuana plants or seeds already in Missouri, or to get them from one of the 32 other states with legal marijuana. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel File) (Source: Richard Vogel)
By Chris Anderson | August 27, 2019 at 12:32 PM EDT - Updated August 27 at 12:32 PM

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - Vermilion police will indefinitely suspend enforcing minor marijuana possession crimes, according to the chief of police.

According to Chief Chris Hartung, the Vermilion Police Department “suspended minor misdemeanor-related arrests” after the recent passing of Senate Bill 57.

[ Gov. DeWine signs bill legalizing hemp, CBD in Ohio ]

The legislature legalized hemp, which is defined as cannabis containing not more than 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC.

Differentiating hemp from marijuana with higher levels of THC is no longer possible using the techniques that were previously used by law enforcement, such as through visual inspection or by odor.

Drug detection K-9 officers are also trained to signal the presence of hemp and marijuana, making it difficult to establish probably cause.

The policy change comes following advice from the Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office, which stated that they cannot spend the money and resources on indicting all individuals charged with marijuana possession.

The county prosecutor’s office added that they will not seek charges against felony violators, but the statute of limitations is six years, meaning charges are possible in the future when testing becomes available.

Officers in Vermilion were told they can still confiscate misdemeanor amounts suspected marijuana at their discretion. The evidence would be held until testing becomes available.

Operating a vehicle while under the influence offenses will still be enforced.

Marijuana that warrants a felony charge can be sent to a private lab for testing. Those costs would be covered by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

[ Ohio Attorney General's Office announces grant funding for marijuana testing ]

The grant does not cover costs to test misdemeanor marijuana amounts.

Other Ohio communities, such as Erie County and have introduced similar procedures on a temporary basis.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.