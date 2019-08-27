Victim’s family confronts man who pleaded guilty to raping, murdering 68-year-old Akron woman

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man charged with killing a 68-year-old Akron woman pleaded guilty to the crimes on Tuesday.
Michael Olson pleaded guilty to five charges, which include aggravated murder, rape, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.
Investigators say Olson raped and murdered 68-year-old Mary Kay Wohlfarth. She was reported missing by her family members in June.
Wohlforth’s body was found in a storage unit on East Tallmadge Avenue hours after her reported disappearance.
Olson then stole Wohlforth’s vehicle. He was arrested a short time later at his home.
As part of a plea deal, Olson is expected to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Wohlforth’s family members are expected to appear in court to give victim impact statements.
This story will be updated following the conclusion of the court appearance.
