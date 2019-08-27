Woman stabs boyfriend after going through his cellphone, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a domestic stabbing between a male victim and his girlfriend.
According to a report from the Cleveland Division of Police, officers received a report of a stabbing at a home near the intersection of St. Clair Avenue and Holmes Avenue on Aug. 17.
The victim, who drove himself to Euclid Hospital for treatment, initially told investigators that he stabbed himself accidentally while making breakfast for his daughter.
He later admitted that his girlfriend was going through his phone when she became upset. Police said she threw a shoe at him, grabbed a knife, and stabbed him in the right shoulder before fleeing the scene.
Police eventually took the female suspect into custody. The victim was also detained by police on a warrant in Cuyahoga County.
