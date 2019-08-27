5-year-old boy battling rare form of cancer signed on as honorary member of Kent State basketball team

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - The Kent State University men’s basketball team is helping make the dreams of a 5-year-old boy battling cancer become a reality.
Malyk Foster became an honorary member of the basketball team for the 2019-2020 season during a special ceremony and signing on Monday afternoon.
Coach Rob Senderoff, Foster’s mother Danielle, and several players were seated beside him at the emotional event.
Foster, a Kent native, was diagnosed with Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis in 2017. The disease affects the lungs, liver, and hepatic system and affects approximately 1 in 200,000 children.
The 5-year-old boy currently receives chemotherapy treatment and will require a double-lung transplant once he is disease free for two years.
“We are really excited for the opportunity to sign Malyk Foster to our team roster for the 2019-20 season,” said Senderoff. “We are really looking forward to him being a member of the team and can’t wait for him to be a Golden Flash.”
The ceremony was organized by Team IMPACT, a nonprofit that connects children with serious illnesses to college athletic teams.
