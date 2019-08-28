Baker Mayfield lives inside FirstEnergy Stadium in new Progressive ads

MAYFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield is moving into a huge new home with dozens of bathrooms, food stands and a full-size football field — on television, that is.
The Cleveland Browns quarterback, along with his wife, Emily, will star in a new Progressive Insurance commercial campaign titled “At Home With Baker Mayfield.”
Mayfield visited Progressive’s headquarters to promote the new ads. “Not only will we enjoy it, watching all the final product,” he said, “but I think our fans will get a good kick out of it, too.”
The insurance company tapped into sports fans’ expression of protecting the home field from visitors during games. They did so by transforming FirstEnergy Stadium into Mayfield’s actual home.
In one short, Mayfield tries to mow the entire football field as if it were his own lawn. In another, he flips switches on a circuit board to try and help Emily operate her mixer. At the end of every commercial, a caption reads: “It’s your house. Protect it.”
The quarterback says the commercials reflect many real-life problems of owning a home.
“Just the little frustrating things within living in a house and taking care of your property," he said. “It was very funny to actually reenact with a larger-scale home.”
To mark the event, Progressive headquarters featured a large tent with a stage, where Mayfield answered trivia and interacted with fans. Outside, corn hole boards and a bounce house brought a game day atmosphere to the event.
“He’s Baker Mayfield. He’s going to lead the Browns to great things and we’re super excited to have him on our team,” Mary Shaffer, a communications employee for Progressive, said.
The commercials will start to air on Sept. 5, just three days before the Browns’ season opener against the Tennessee Titans.
