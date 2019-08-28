Beach Hazards Statement issued for multiple Northern Ohio counties

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service issued Beach Hazards Statements for four Northern Ohio counties for high swimming risk from waves and dangerous currents.
NWS said the statement is in effect for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Lake and Lorain counties through “late tonight.”
No specific time has been given for when the statement will end.
According to the National Weather Service:
“A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when swimming risks exist from a combination of wind and large waves including rip currents and longshore currents. These swimming risks can create life- threatening conditions even for good swimmers. Follow the instruction of local authorities or stay out of the water.”
