Beachwood Place’s plans for outdoor theater, food truck lot outside mall unanimously approved

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Beachwood Place owners asked for the city’s approval to build a new outdoor walkway on the mall’s northwest corner.
At the Beachwood City Council Meeting on Tuesday, the Planning Commission members unanimously agreed to make that proposal come to life.
The “Outdoor Connector” is a trail that will connect the mall’s main entrance to the businesses at the corner of Cedar and Richmond roads.
An open-air theater and food truck parking spaces were included in the walkway’s renderings.
