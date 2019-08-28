Berea-Midpark football player pleads not guilty to rape charges in hazing incident

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Berea-Midpark High School football player was arraigned Wednesday on charges of rape, sexual battery, kidnapping, unlawful restraint, hazing, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.
Jabriel Williams pleaded not guilty and the judge set bond at $20,000.
According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor, multiple victims were sexually assaulted in a dormitory as part of a hazing incident when the Berea-Midpark High School football team held their summer camp at Case Western Reserve University from June 9-12.
On June 18, an anonymous caller left a message on the Ohio Department of Public Safety Schools Hotline and a state official then contacted police.
Berea police, Case Western Reserve University police and officers with Cleveland Police Sex Crimes Unit conducted the investigation.
Williams will be back in court on Sept. 11.
Three other juvenile Berea-Midpark High School football players are also facing charges.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.