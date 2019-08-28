Carlos Carrasco returns to the Cleveland Indians on Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Indians fans have rallied around beloved pitcher Carlos “Cookie” Carrasco when he was on the mound and especially after announcing his Leukemia diagnosis.
Now, the Tribe will be cheering him on again as an activated member of the team.
According to a tweet the MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM posted on Wednesday, “After a long and scary journey, Carlos Carrasco will be activated on Sunday."
In the MLB Network Radio interview, Terry Francona announced Carrasco will be coming out of the bullpen “if all goes well.”
On Aug. 19, Carrasco returned to the mound to pitch competitively for the first time since May 30 in a rehab appearance.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.