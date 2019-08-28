Carlos Carrasco returns to the Cleveland Indians on Sunday

Carlos Carrasco returns to the Cleveland Indians on Sunday
FILE - In this July 9, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco, center without a hat, stands with Indians teammates during the fifth inning of the baseball All-Star Game in Cleveland, as part of Major League Baseball's "Stand Up to Cancer" campaign. Carrasco, who was diagnosed with leukemia and was honored during Tuesday’s, July 9 All-Star Game, will throw a bullpen session and he’s confident he can overcome his condition and pitch again for Cleveland this season. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File) (Source: Tony Dejak)
By Rachel Vadaj | August 28, 2019 at 5:55 PM EDT - Updated August 28 at 5:56 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Indians fans have rallied around beloved pitcher Carlos “Cookie” Carrasco when he was on the mound and especially after announcing his Leukemia diagnosis.

Now, the Tribe will be cheering him on again as an activated member of the team.

According to a tweet the MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM posted on Wednesday, “After a long and scary journey, Carlos Carrasco will be activated on Sunday."

In the MLB Network Radio interview, Terry Francona announced Carrasco will be coming out of the bullpen “if all goes well.”

On Aug. 19, Carrasco returned to the mound to pitch competitively for the first time since May 30 in a rehab appearance.

