Cleveland man wanted for using his brother’s identity to give authorities the slip

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County are looking for a Cleveland man accused of using his brother’s identity to avoid arrest.
35-year-old Cornell Holly is wanted for identification theft by at least two jurisdictions in Northeast Ohio.
“Mr. Holly has an extensive criminal history with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff,” according to the sheriff’s department. “He may be going by the moniker Raymond Holly.”
Raymond Holly is Cornell’s brother.
Here are the other two suspects featured on this week’s Wanted Wednesday:
Editor’s note: Every week 19 News partners with the Cuyagoha County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppersto feature fugitives who have outstanding warrants. Anyone with information should call the tip line, 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463) where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.