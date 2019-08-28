Cleveland man wanted for using his brother’s identity to give authorities the slip

Wanted by multiple agencies, there are two names authorities have to be on the look for.

Cornell Holly is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department for using his brother name to elude authorities.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County are looking for a Cleveland man accused of using his brother’s identity to avoid arrest.

35-year-old Cornell Holly is wanted for identification theft by at least two jurisdictions in Northeast Ohio.

“Mr. Holly has an extensive criminal history with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff,” according to the sheriff’s department. “He may be going by the moniker Raymond Holly.”

Raymond Holly is Cornell’s brother.

Cornell Holly is accused of using his brother's name as a way to avoid being arrested.
Here are the other two suspects featured on this week’s Wanted Wednesday:

Anthony Bush is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department for felony assault. Bush's charges are increased because his alleged victim was pregnant at the time of the crime.
Williams Belan is wanted on multiple warrants including harassment of his victim and for violating a protection order.
