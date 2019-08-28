Cleveland officers building park in memory of fallen policeman Derek Owens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A special memorial is under construction for a Cleveland police officer who was killed in the line of duty 11 years ago.
Officer Derek Owens’ brothers and sisters in blue are making it happen with their own hands.
They’re building a park in the same location where he was killed in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
Owens was gunned down in 2008, shot and killed by Lamidi Karafu. Karafu was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Since that fateful day, Owens’ supporters have kept his memory alive. The Cleveland Police Foundation purchased lots on Parkview Avenue, and for the last 5 years, have been working on the project with Owens’ family.
Not only are they building the park, they will maintain it when it’s complete.
Most of the materials have been gifted by Cleveland Police Capt. Keith Sulzer, but you can click here to support the cause
The goal is to finish the park by early fall.
