Ex-Cuyahoga County corrections officers implicated in Heartless Felons drug ring

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two corrections officers who worked at Cuyahoga County Jail resigned this past spring, after authorities accused them of helping Heartless Felons gang members smuggle drugs into the prison.
According to county prosecutors, Stephen A. Thomas and Marvella Sullivan served as couriers under the direction of Lamar Speights and another inmate at the jail.
Thomas, Sullivan and Speights face charges of:
- 1 count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity (F1)
- 3 counts of Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility (F3)
- 1 count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound with Specifications (F4)
- 1 count of Possession Criminal Tools with Specifications (F5)
- 1 count of Possession of Fentanyl-Related Compound with Specifications (F4)
- 1 count of Trafficking in Heroin (F5)
- 5 counts of Bribery (F3)
- 1 count of Illegal Conveyance of Communication Device onto the Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility (M1)
- 1 count of Tampering with Evidence (F3)
- 1 count of Obstructing Justice (F5)
- 1 count of Corrupting Another with Drugs (F2)
- 1 count of Tampering with Records (F3)
- 1 count of Perjury (F3)
- 2 counts of Money Laundering (F3)
- 1 Count of Corrupting Another with Drugs (F2)
- 2 counts of Theft in Office (F5)
- 2 counts of Trafficking in Marihuana (F5)
- 2 counts of Bribery (F3)
- 1 count of Telecommunication Fraud (F5)
- 1 count of Possessing Criminal Tools with Specification (F5)
The investigation that led to the indictment is ongoing and is being conducted by the Attorney General’s Office with the assistance of the FBI, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and the Cleveland Police Department.
At least nine people have died at Cuyahoga County Jail since last June, and many of the deaths were drug-related.
Return to 19 News for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.