Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted make major push to change gun laws with STRONG Ohio campaign

Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted make major push to change gun laws with STRONG Ohio campaign
FILE - In this March 5, 2019 file photo, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine speaks during the Ohio State of the State address at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus. DeWine says he will sign a bill imposing one of the nation’s toughest abortion restrictions, following through on his pledge to sign the heartbeat bill Thursday, April 11, 2019. The bill cleared the state Legislature on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File) (Source: Paul Vernon)
By Randy Buffington | August 28, 2019 at 9:57 AM EDT - Updated August 28 at 11:27 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday, Aug. 28, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted will announce plans to enhance the state and federal background check systems.

According to DeWine, the announcement is part of his overall STRONG Ohio plan which aims to reduce violence with dangerous weapons and increase mental health treatment.

Watch the press conference here:

Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted to announce plan to enhance gun background checks The plan aims to reduce violence with dangerous weapons and increase mental health treatment. https://bit.ly/2Zh9uhM

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Wednesday, August 28, 2019

DeWine plans on asking the Ohio General Assembly to mandate that courts enter final domestic violence, stalking, and sexual assault protection orders into the LEADS and NCIC systems within 48 hours of their issuance.

He will also request that Ohio law enforcement agencies be required to enter warrants for serious, Tier I offenses within the same two-day time period.

“Our state and national background check systems are only as good as the data they hold, yet a great deal of vital information on dangerous individuals is missing from these systems,” said Governor DeWine.

“This lapse creates a substantial risk to the public, to victims, and to law enforcement officers who unknowingly encounter wanted suspects. It is time that Ohio takes action to fix this major flaw.”

“Our goal is to keep weapons out of the hands of criminals and dangerous people without infringing on the rights of law-abiding citizens,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “But the current background system that is supposed to prevent people who’ve committed violent crimes from purchasing guns often doesn’t work, and we’re going to fix it.”
Governor Mike DeWine

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.