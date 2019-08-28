Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted make major push to change gun laws with STRONG Ohio campaign

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday, Aug. 28, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted will announce plans to enhance the state and federal background check systems.
According to DeWine, the announcement is part of his overall STRONG Ohio plan which aims to reduce violence with dangerous weapons and increase mental health treatment.
DeWine plans on asking the Ohio General Assembly to mandate that courts enter final domestic violence, stalking, and sexual assault protection orders into the LEADS and NCIC systems within 48 hours of their issuance.
He will also request that Ohio law enforcement agencies be required to enter warrants for serious, Tier I offenses within the same two-day time period.
“Our state and national background check systems are only as good as the data they hold, yet a great deal of vital information on dangerous individuals is missing from these systems,” said Governor DeWine.
“This lapse creates a substantial risk to the public, to victims, and to law enforcement officers who unknowingly encounter wanted suspects. It is time that Ohio takes action to fix this major flaw.”
