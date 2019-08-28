Guilty plea from drunken driver who crashed into an Uber; killing 2 passengers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver who ran a red light and crashed into an Uber, killing the two passengers, was convicted Wednesday.
Sanford Doss was drunk when he caused the accident on March 30 around 11 p.m. at South Woodland Avenue and Warrensville Center Road in Shaker Heights.
Prosecutors said Doss’ blood alcohol concentration level was .264 - more than three times the legal limit.
Arthur Gugick and his girlfriend Barbara Becker were taking the Uber home from a local film festival.
They both died from their injuries.
Gugick was a math teacher at Beachwood High School. He taught at the school for nearly two decades. He was also known as a master Lego artist.
The Uber driver, Daivd Caraballo, 46, of Cleveland, was treated for minor injuries.
Doss faces up to 21 years in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 7.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.