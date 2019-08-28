Indiana man accused of touching 3 young girls at Kalahari changes plea

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Indiana man charged with touching three young girls at the Kalahari Resort last December has accepted a plea deal.
Brandon Arven, of Gas City, Indiana, pleaded guilty this week to one count of Gross Sexual Imposition, a fourth degree felony.
Three additional counts Gross Sexual Imposition have been dismissed.
Erie County Sheriff deputies arrested Arven on Dec. 30, 2018 after an incident inside the arcade at Kalahari in Sandusky.
The three victims told adults Arven had walked up behind them and brushed against them.
According to the incident report, Arven told deputies he was in a hurry and looking for his girlfriend.
At the time of the incident, Arven was a ministry student and cheerleader at Indiana Wesleyan University. According to The Sojourn, the university’s student-run news site, he is no longer a student or member of the cheer squad.
Arven is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 30. He faces up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.
