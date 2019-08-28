Judge orders competency hearing for Akron arson suspect accused of killing 9 people

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of setting three arson fires in Akron, killing a total of nine people, has now been ordered to undergo a competency evaluation.
Stanley Ford was arrested in May of 2017.
Akron police said Ford’s first fire was on April 18, 2016 at 719 Fultz Avenue. Lindell Lewis and Gloria Jean Hart were killed in that blaze.
According to officials, Ford’s second arson fire was on Jan. 23, 2017 at 723 Russell Avenue. A Dodge Durango was set on fire, but there were no injuries.
Akron police said his third fire was on May 15, 2017 at 693 Fultz Avenue. Two adults and five children died in that house fire. The youngest victim was a one-year-old child.
Ford was recently transferred from the Summit County Jail to the facility where his competency evaluation will be performed.
The evaluation is expected to take about 20 days and court officials said they will set a new date when they get the report.
Ford faces the death penalty if convicted.
