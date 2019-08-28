Kareem Hunt banned from Browns facility during suspension

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns challenged the call, and upon further review, the call stands. Kareem Hunt will not be allowed at team headquarters in Berea during his eight-game suspension.
The Browns running back, suspended for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, will be allowed to play in Thursday’s preseason finale against the Lions, but after Saturday at 4pm, he’ll be on his own to continue undergoing counseling and personal workouts. Hunt can return on November 4th, to begin preparing for the team’s 9th game, against the Buffalo Bills.
Wide receiver Antonio Callaway will be allowed at the team’s facility for meetings and team activities during his four game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.