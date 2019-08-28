Man accused of masturbating in front of children’s gymnastics class outside Cleveland library

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man is in jail after police say he exposed himself and masturbated in front of a group of little kids practicing cartwheels and somersaults.
Robert Fitten, 36, is charged with disseminating material harmful to juveniles, a fourth degree felony.
The incident happened Saturday outside of the Carnegie West Branch of the Cleveland Public Library in Ohio City.
Police say Fitten was in “close physical proximity” of at least nine children between the ages of 4 and 12 who were taking a gymnastics class outside of the library.
Fitten is currently being held on $35,000 bond. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.