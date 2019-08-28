Mayfield school sends warning to parents after students approached by stranger

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The principal of Lander Elementary, a school in the Mayfield School District, sent out a warning to parents after a group of students were approached Monday by a woman driving an SUV, who asked them if they needed a ride home.
The students, who were walking on Longwood Drive, told the woman no and she drove away.
The note informed the parents of the incident and of an increased police presence around Lander Elementary during after school hours.
The principal, Felecia Evans, also encouraged parents to speak with their children and remind them t say no if someone offers them a ride and also encouraged children to walk home in groups and pay attention to their surroundings.
The SUV was grey and the driver was a white female who had black and grey hair and was wearing a purple shirt.
Mary Lou Weber, who lives on Longwood Drive and enjoys saying hello to the students as they walk to and from school, was upset when she heard the kids were approached.
“I’ve lived here for 59 years, and I’ve been in this house and this makes me mad,” she said, “I can’t imagine it, it just doesn’t seem possible."
