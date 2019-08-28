Northeast Ohio weather: A few showers Thursday night into Friday morning, nice in the meantime

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure will build east across the region today through tomorrow night. A weak cold front will settle south through the area Thursday night into Friday. High pressure will return to the Great Lakes through the weekend.
Short Term Forecast:
What a beautiful Wednesday out there. We’ve had plenty of sunshine and very comfortable temperatures today.
Things will remain very quiet through the evening hours. We’ll have some lake effect cloudiness moving through overnight, but we will stay dry.
Temperatures will feel very Fall-like overnight and early tomorrow morning. We’ll wake up in the mid and upper 50s on Thursday morning.
Nice Ending To The Work Week:
Thursday and Friday will be wonderful. We’re forecasting comfortable temperatures and mostly to partly sunny skies.
Thursday’s high: 79°
Friday’s high: 76°
The only forecast adjustment we’ve made during this time is to add a few passing showers and storms into the forecast late Thursday night into Friday morning. Rain and storms will exit the area by 9:00 AM or so on Friday.
Labor Day Weekend:
Labor Day Weekend, for the most part, is going to be very nice. Temperatures will be quite pleasant.
Saturday’s high: 75°
Sunday’s high: 75°
Monday’s high: 79°
Saturday and Monday will be dry. New data has prompted us to bump Sunday’s rain chance up just a bit. We’re expecting scattered showers on Sunday, especially in the morning. Rain chances will be a bit lower in the afternoon.
