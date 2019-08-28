Northeast Ohio Weather: Upper 70s with lower humidity today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drier air continues to filter in this morning. The air mass is cooler, but with more sunshine today, we will be milder than yesterday. I went with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. It will be a breezy afternoon with a west wind gusting to 25 mph at times. A little disturbance tracks through tonight. This will enhance the clouds downwind of the lake east of Cleveland. It will be partly cloudy elsewhere. Many area temperatures fall into the 50s tonight.