Stark County public safety agencies adopt new communications platform that connects all first responders

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department, Canton Fire Department and Stark County Sheriff’s Office adopted FirstNet, a new communications platform that allows the different agencies to effectively communicate with each other.
This cross-agency communication eliminates potential coverage gaps out in the field.
The Canton Police and Fire departments and Stark County Sheriff’s Office already utilized FirstNet during the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement activities.
Officials said the “potential coverage gaps network connectivity was maintained – above and below ground, and with tens of thousands of people in attendance, it perfectly demonstrated the interoperability and capability of cross-agency communication.”
