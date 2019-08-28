Tier 3 sex offender facing new charges, expected in Sandusky courtroom this morning

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Darius Knight, a tier 3 sex offender, is expected in court at 10 a.m. to answer to new charges.
Knight is accused of luring an 11-year-old girl into his Barker Street home, in Sandusky, and inappropriately touching her.
He’s charged with gross sexual imposition, resisting arrest, unlawful restraint and failing to register.
Investigators said the girl was going door-to-door in the neighborhood collecting money for charity.
Knight was released from prison last summer after serving time for attempted rape.
19 News uncovered that neighbors were unaware of Knight’s status as a sex offender.
The Erie County Board of Developmental Disabilities placed Knight at his residence. The agency said they work closely with the proper law enforcement agencies and outside system and follow every protocol required by Ohio law.
Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth admitted to a breakdown.
“The bottom line is our agency did not do what should’ve been done to register this individual properly,” Sigsworth said. “I’m very disappointed in that. I’m upset about it and that neighborhood deserves better in this case.”
Sigsworth said the deputy who registered Knight as a level 3 sex offender did not initiate the community notification system of the registration process.
Had the right steps been taken, Knight would have not been placed in the neighborhood because his home is too close to a daycare.
