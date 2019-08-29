Bud Light teams up with WWE superstar The Miz to sell Cleveland Browns ‘Victory Fridges’ at pop-up shop

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The lore of the Cleveland Browns “Victory Fridges” lives on.
In 2018, Bud Light placed a number of locked refrigerators at Cleveland-area bars, promising Browns fans beer when the team finally won following their 0-16 2017 season.
Now for the 2019 season, Bud Light is giving Browns fans the opportunity to own their own Victory Fridge, since there will likely be plenty of winning toasts this year.
The fridges will be available for purchase at the “B.L. & Brown’s Appliance Superstore,” a pop-up shop located at 1870 West 25th Street.
“Last year, when our Victory Fridges unlocked in bars across Cleveland, it created a local pandemonium in the best way possible,” said Vice President of Marketing Andy Goeler. “Since then, we’ve been hearing from Browns fans who want Victory Fridges of their own, so that was the inspiration behind B.L. & Brown’s Appliance Superstore.
WWE superstar and Parma native, The Miz, was tapped to promote the temporary store with a infomercial standing alongside the Bud Light knight.
“As a hardcore Browns fan, having my own Bud Light Victory Fridge last season was one of the coolest things I’ve ever been a part of and still keeps my Bud Light cold to this day,” said The Miz. “Now with B.L. & Brown’s, I’m pumped to return to Cleveland to celebrate our team and make sure Cleveland is all geared up with cold ones for this season. Go Browns!”
The commercial will air on local Cleveland television stations beginning Aug. 30.
B.L. & Brown’s Appliance Superstore will open on Sept. 3 and Sept 4 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Refrigerators of varying sizes will range in costs from $199.99 to $599.99. Proceeds from sales will benefit the Browns Give Back community partners.
