Cleveland Browns trade two draft picks ahead of final preseason game to land G Wyatt Teller

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns made some moves in the front office to help strengthen their offensive line.
Three hours before the start of their final preseason game against the Detroit Lions, the Browns announced a trade with the Buffalo Bills for Wyatt Teller.
The Browns sent a 2020 5th and 6th round pick to the Bills.
Given the timing there is a strong chance that Teller is a lock for the 53-man roster.
The lineman stands 6-foot-4 inches tall and weighs 315 pounds.
He’s proved his skill with the Lions over the past year, starting the last seven games of the season for the squad.
With the addition of Teller the Browns have 7 guards on the roster:
- Joel Bitonio
- Eric Kush
- Willie Wright
- Bryan Witzmann
- Kyle Kalis (Lakewood native)
- Drew Forbes
- Wyatt Teller
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.