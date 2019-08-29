Cleveland Browns trade two draft picks ahead of final preseason game to land G Wyatt Teller

Buffalo Bills guard Wyatt Teller (75) and tackle Dion Dawkins (73) block at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) (Source: Jeffrey T. Barnes)
By Randy Buffington | August 29, 2019 at 4:45 PM EDT - Updated August 29 at 4:49 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns made some moves in the front office to help strengthen their offensive line.

Three hours before the start of their final preseason game against the Detroit Lions, the Browns announced a trade with the Buffalo Bills for Wyatt Teller.

The Browns sent a 2020 5th and 6th round pick to the Bills.

Buffalo Bills guard Wyatt Teller (75) and tackle Dion Dawkins (73) block at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) (Source: Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The 24-year old guard is in his second NFL season out of Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech offensive lineman Wyatt Teller runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Source: Darron Cummings)

Given the timing there is a strong chance that Teller is a lock for the 53-man roster.

The lineman stands 6-foot-4 inches tall and weighs 315 pounds.

He’s proved his skill with the Lions over the past year, starting the last seven games of the season for the squad.

With the addition of Teller the Browns have 7 guards on the roster:

  • Joel Bitonio
  • Eric Kush
  • Willie Wright
  • Bryan Witzmann
  • Kyle Kalis (Lakewood native)
  • Drew Forbes
  • Wyatt Teller

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.