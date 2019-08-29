Cleveland police arrest man accused of striking officer with ATV

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police has been on the hunt for the suspect that stuck a Cleveland Police supervisor with his ATV during an attempted traffic stop at East 55th Street and St. Clair on Aug. 11.
As he fled the scene, his ATV was captured on the supervisor’s body camera, according to police.
Now, Cleveland Police said the suspect is finally behind bars.
The report states Cleveland Police arrested Jordan Butler “in connection with a felonious assault on a police officer warrant” on Wednesday.
According to police, officers were able to identify and locate Butler thanks to an anonymous tip received on the dirt bike enforcement tip-line.
Cleveland Police encourage others to continue to call the dirt bike enforcement tip line at (216) 623-5230 to report any illegal dirt bike/ATV riding.
