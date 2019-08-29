Cleveland Police say West Side murder was premeditated; minor at Mayor Frank Jackson’s home taken into custody

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old man was shot and killed outside a West Side barber shop in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon, and police suspect the aggravated murder was premeditated.
Police say Antonio Parra, of Warrensville Heights, was standing outside First Class Barber Shop when he was shot multiple times. Parra died on scene, and the two suspects fled in a blue vehicle, according to police.
The suspected gunman was found and taken into custody, but since he has not yet been charged, 19 News cannot identify him.
A minor, who was taken into custody from Mayor Frank Jackson’s home Wednesday night, could be connected to the shooting as well. Since he is a minor, 19 News cannot identify him, but we do know he was released to a parent after questioning.
Police think two vehicles were involved in the crime, one was towed away from the scene, and the other was towed away from Jackson’s house.
Despite multiple requests for comment, Jackson has not publicly addressed the incident.
