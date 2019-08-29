Convicted kidnapper on the run yanked from East 9th Street apartment and arrested by US Marshals

Cleveland, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals tracked down and arrested Lameer Kidd on Thursday afternoon, after the convicted felon spent weeks on the run.
Kidd has been wanted since Aug. 8, after he cut off his court ordered ankle monitor and fled while a jury was deliberating on his case.
He was originally arrested on abduction, kidnapping, burglary and violation of a protection order, after he drug away his girlfriend while she was at work and forced her into a car. According to authorities, she had to jump from the car to escape.
Kidd had been granted bond with the condition of a GPS ankle monitor. While the jury was deliberating Kidd cut off the ankle monitor and never returned to court. He has since been found guilty of aggravated burglary, assault, and abduction.
On Thursday, officers found Kidd hiding out in an apartment in downtown Cleveland.
Kidd was arrested after he gave officers a false name. He was taken into custody in the 1700 block of East 9th St. He was taken to Cuyahoga County Jail and will remain there until his next court appearance, which will be his sentencing.
“This fugitive thought he could run from the consequences of his violent actions, but due to the efforts of our fugitive task force he is in custody awaiting sentencing for the crimes the jury found him guilty of,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot said in a prepared statement.
