Man, woman found dead inside home on Cleveland’s East side; homicide detectives investigating crime scene

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Homicide detectives from the Cleveland Division of Police are investigating a crime scene on the city’s East side.
Police and first responders were first called to the scene in the 1100 block of East 66th Street shortly after noon on Thursday.
According to the Cleveland police, an unidentified man and woman were found dead inside the residence.
A caller to 911 said that she arrived to her sister’s home and found someone on the floor laying in blood, according to the department’s dispatch call log.
In addition to the large police presence, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene.
This is a developing story.
