Federal charges announced for man accused of making shooting threat to Jewish center in Ohio

“It’s our responsibility to make clear that hate of any kind is not welcome in our state, and we will not tolerate threats, intimidation or violence against our neighbors. This incident underscores the need for tough, universal background checks and providing law enforcement the tools they need to combat the threat of white nationalist terrorism across this country. I’m grateful to our law enforcement officers for protecting our communities and aggressively pursuing and prosecuting domestic terrorists and perpetrators of hate crimes in Ohio.”

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown