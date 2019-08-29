Federal charges announced for man accused of making shooting threat to Jewish center in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Department of Justice is set to announce federal charges against the man who was arrested for allegedly making a violent threat to a Jewish center in Ohio on Instagram.
A press conference regarding the investigation into 20-year-old James Reardon Jr.'s actions is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.
The New Middletown man initially appeared in Struthers Municipal Court on charges of local telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing, where the judge set bond at $250,000.
If Reardon was able to bail out of jail, the judge ordered that he stays at least 500 feet from any Jewish community facilities and must stay off of social media. He would also be subjected to random home visits from law enforcement, allowing them to search for any firearms or illegal activity.
Police and the FBI allege that Reardon posted a video on social media depicting himself as the gunman in a fictional shooting at the Jewish Community Center in Mahoning County.
Law enforcement obtained a search and arrest warrant for Reardon. He was taken into custody at his parents’ home on Friday, Aug. 16.
The FBI seized dozens of rounds of ammo and several semi-automatic weapons from the home where Reardon resided with his parents.
19 News reporter Paul Orlousky spotted a camouflage-painted treehouse behind Reardon’s home on Monday morning.
Other posts on Reardon’s social media pages are filled with racial messages and comments against minorities, according to police.
During the violent and deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., Reardon was interviewed in a documentary produced by National Geographic.
“I want a homeland for white people,” Reardon told reporter Katie Couric.
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown released a statement regarding the alleged threats.
