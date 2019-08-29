Federal charges announced for man accused of making shooting threat to Jewish center in Ohio

James Reardon at his initial court appearance on Monday (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | August 29, 2019 at 9:54 AM EDT - Updated August 29 at 9:56 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Department of Justice is set to announce federal charges against the man who was arrested for allegedly making a violent threat to a Jewish center in Ohio on Instagram.

A press conference regarding the investigation into 20-year-old James Reardon Jr.'s actions is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.

The New Middletown man initially appeared in Struthers Municipal Court on charges of local telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing, where the judge set bond at $250,000.

If Reardon was able to bail out of jail, the judge ordered that he stays at least 500 feet from any Jewish community facilities and must stay off of social media. He would also be subjected to random home visits from law enforcement, allowing them to search for any firearms or illegal activity.

Police and the FBI allege that Reardon posted a video on social media depicting himself as the gunman in a fictional shooting at the Jewish Community Center in Mahoning County.

Law enforcement obtained a search and arrest warrant for Reardon. He was taken into custody at his parents’ home on Friday, Aug. 16.

The FBI seized dozens of rounds of ammo and several semi-automatic weapons from the home where Reardon resided with his parents.

Guns seized during search and arrest of James Reardon
Guns seized during search and arrest of James Reardon (Source: CNN Newsource)

19 News reporter Paul Orlousky spotted a camouflage-painted treehouse behind Reardon’s home on Monday morning.

Camouflage fort in the rear of Reardon's home
Camouflage fort in the rear of Reardon's home (Source: WOIO)

Other posts on Reardon’s social media pages are filled with racial messages and comments against minorities, according to police.

During the violent and deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., Reardon was interviewed in a documentary produced by National Geographic.

“I want a homeland for white people,” Reardon told reporter Katie Couric.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown released a statement regarding the alleged threats.

“It’s our responsibility to make clear that hate of any kind is not welcome in our state, and we will not tolerate threats, intimidation or violence against our neighbors. This incident underscores the need for tough, universal background checks and providing law enforcement the tools they need to combat the threat of white nationalist terrorism across this country. I’m grateful to our law enforcement officers for protecting our communities and aggressively pursuing and prosecuting domestic terrorists and perpetrators of hate crimes in Ohio.”
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown

This story will be updated.

