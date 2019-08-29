8 individuals arrested during prostitution sting in Stark County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A joint operation between local and federal law enforcement officers resulted in the arrests of eight individuals in the Jackson Township area.
Investigators conducted a human trafficking and prostitution sting on Aug. 27 at a hotel in Jackson Township.
Five people were arrested and charged with soliciting for sexual activity and possession of criminal tools.
- Christy L. Cole, 44, from Canal Fulton
- Shalola A. Blackstone, 20, from Canton
- Michelle A. Grafton, 30, from Cumberland
- Christian S. Lema, 40, from Canton
- Christina M. Hatfield, 29, from Akron
A sixth person was charged with soliciting for sexual activity.
- Brooklyn C. Richardson, 22, from Canton
Police charged a seventh person with compelling prostitution.
- Desuan T. Williams Jr, 25, from Akron
A 16-year-old was also arrested in connection to the sting and charged with soliciting for sexual activity.
The Jackson Township Police Department was assisted by the FBI, Canton police, Stark County Sheriff’s Office, North Canton police, and Wooster Police Department in the investigation.
Additional charges may be presented as the investigation continues.
