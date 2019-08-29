Judge sentences man for stabbing his dog to death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who pleaded guilty to killing his own dog will be sentenced in Euclid Municipal Court Thursday morning.
Animal activists plan to protest outside the courtroom before the sentencing.
Alfred Schlick was arrested in March at his home on Alberton Road in Euclid. According to the police report, Schlick told his niece he killed the dog, who then told her uncle’s neighbor. When they didn’t see the dog, they called police.
Officers found the dog dead in a bedroom, according to the report.
A veterinarian determined the dog died from a stabbing.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.