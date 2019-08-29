Justin Bieber sports ‘Not Shane Bieber’ jersey in ongoing joke with Cleveland Indians pitcher

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bieber fever is taking over the entertainment and baseball world.
Since he came onto the MLB scene, Shane Bieber has been confused with international pop star Justin Bieber.
The Tribe has poked fun at the coincidence before, changing the pitcher’s walk up song to “Baby” on one occasion.
The mistake even made it on print when Topps called Shane “Justin” on the back of his own baseball card.
Playing into the jokes, Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber has had “Not Justin” on the back of his Players’ Weekend jersey for the second season.
The nod caught the attention of the actual Justin Bieber.
On Thursday, the pop star sported his own Players’ Weekend style jersey nodding to the Cleveland Indians pitcher with “Not Shane Bieber” on the back.
The two have yet to meet, but perhaps the unlikely friends will finally change that and swamp a jersey for some tour gear.
