Minor taken into custody at Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s home (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple police cruisers and detectives converged at Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s East 38th Street home Wednesday night.
Officers on the scene confirmed a minor was taken into custody at Jackson’s home.
A Ford F-150 truck was towed away from the residence, and police inspected the suspect’s clothing before he was placed in a police cruiser.
It’s not yet clear who the juvenile is, or why he was taken into custody.
Neither Jackson’s office nor police have issued any official comment on the incident.
