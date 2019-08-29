Minor taken into custody at Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s home (video)

A juvenile was taken into custody Wednesday night at Mayor Frank Jackson's East 38th Street home. Source: WOIO
By John Deike | August 28, 2019 at 8:47 PM EDT - Updated August 28 at 9:36 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple police cruisers and detectives converged at Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s East 38th Street home Wednesday night.

Officers on the scene confirmed a minor was taken into custody at Jackson’s home.

A Ford F-150 truck was towed away from the residence, and police inspected the suspect’s clothing before he was placed in a police cruiser.

It’s not yet clear who the juvenile is, or why he was taken into custody.

Neither Jackson’s office nor police have issued any official comment on the incident.

