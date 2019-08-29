Man charged for having meth while transporting corpse in funeral home car in Summit County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers met an unusual passenger during a traffic stop in Coventry Township.
According to the Highway Patrol, troopers from the Akron Post stopped a 2012 Ford Expedition registered to the Stockport-Paletti funeral home around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Highway Patrol said the stop was for a speeding violation on S. Arlington and Krumroy.
During the traffic stop, the passenger admitted to having a small amount of methamphetamine on his person, according to the Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol said a probable cause search of the Ford was conducted.
According to the Highway Patrol, troopers saw a corpse on a gurney in the rear cargo area of the Ford.
Upon further investigation, troopers learned the body was being transported from a funeral home in the Akron area to another in West Virginia, according to the report.
The Highway Patrol confirmed the other living occupants were employed by the transporting funeral home.
The report said troopers made sure the information and deceased were not disturbed during the search.
According to the Highway Patrol, 39-year-old Anthony Marino Paletti of Flatwoods, WV was summoned to court on the related drug charge.
The Ford was then permitted to continue to its final destination, according to the Highway Patrol.
