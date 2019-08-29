Meet MRD, a 3.8 million-year-old fossil related to ‘Lucy’ discovered by Cleveland researchers (photos/video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cleveland Museum of Natural History announced one of its researchers made a monumental find of a 3.8 million-year-old fossil in Ethiopia.
The fossil was discovered in February of 2016 and since then, researchers have been pinpointing just exactly how old it is, where it fits in the chain of human evolution and have since named it, MRD.
According to the museum’s announcement, “Curator of Physical Anthropology Dr. Yohannes Haile-Selassie and his team of researchers have discovered a ‘remarkably complete’ cranium of a 3.8-million-year-old Australopithecus anamensis specimen.”
The jaw of the fossil was first found by one of the Ethiopian workers assisting the team. Then just about 10 feet away the cranium was found.
“Ethiopia has always been labeled as the cradle of humankind, especially in the Afar region, where we have 6 million years of our evolutionary history packed in this 1-kilometer thick sediment,” Haile-Slassie said.
For perspective Homo sapiens, or humans, are approximately 200,000 years-old.
This fossil, assigned to Australopithecus anamensis species is between 2.5 to 4 million-years-old.
The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is home to the famous “Lucy” fossil which is the oldest and most complete early human ancestor ever found.
MRD is believed to be the ancestor of Lucy, as it is assigned to the species immediately before her.
Lucy’s fossilized skeleton was discovered in 1974, a mere 35 miles from where MDR was located.
