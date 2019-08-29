Murder linked to suspect found at Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s house

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A teen has been taken into police custody at Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s home.
The teen suspect may have been linked to a west side murder.
19 News confronted Dan Williams, communications chief for Mayor Frank Jackson.
"All I can tell you is it’s an police investigation that’s still being investigated,” Williams said.
19 News emailed the public information officer of the Cleveland police.
The response, “no additional info at this time."
19 News is working to get more details on the deadly shooting that happened outside the First Class Barber Shop.
Thirty-year-old Antonio Parra was shot multiple times and died on the street at West 51st and Clark.
There is a small memorial of a bundle of flowers and a lit candle plus a personal not that read, “Antonio we didn’t know you but we just want to say how sad it is about what happened to you. Fly high with the angels and rest easy. Sincerely, customers from Caruso’s Bar.”
That bar sits directly across the street from the murder scene.
Jose Gonzales live just down the street from the scene.
“That’s crazy. I live here for four years now. Every two weeks... kill somebody here, that gas station and everywhere,” Jose Gonzales told 19 News.
Two males with hoodies on approached Antonio Parra and opened fire. He was hit multiple times. The suspects ran away. One was arrested near the scene.
Police showed up at Mayor Jackson’s house on East 38th Street to handcuff and question a juvenile seemingly in connection with the deadly shooting.
He was later released to his parents. A blue truck, placed at the scene of the shooting, was also there. It was towed away.
“No, it’s nothing new. Pretty sad though? Yeah.That’s crazy. Got a lot of kids at that time getting out of school and it’s too dangerous for the kids,” Parra said.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.