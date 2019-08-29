Northeast Ohio Weather: Near 80 degrees and sunny today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Looking like another pleasant day out there. There could be some lake effect clouds along the shore this morning then a few fair weather clouds in the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be well in the 70s to around 80 degrees across the area. I’m not expecting it to be quite as breezy as yesterday. A cold front approaches us tonight. The breeze will pick up out of the southwest. This will keep the temperatures on the mild side as we hold in the 60s. I have clouds increasing and a small chance of a shower overnight, mainly along the lake shore.