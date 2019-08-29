Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns on Sunday, beautiful in the meantime

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A weak cold front will approach northwest Ohio tonight. This feature will move southeast through our area by late Friday morning. Scattered showers and rumbles of thunder will accompany the front. High pressure will temporarily build in before a series of weak disturbances bring precipitation chances to the area Saturday night into Sunday.
Short Term Forecast:
Good evening! It has been just a stunning day. We hit 81° at Cleveland-Hopkins today.
Tonight will be a bit warmer than last night. We’ll fall into the mid 60s by Friday morning.
The weak front I mentioned above? That will be dropping in late tonight into early tomorrow. A few passing showers will occur with its passage. These will move in after midnight. Don’t be caught off guard by a few rumbles of thunder. Waterspouts are possible over Lake Erie.
Some light rain may linger into tomorrow morning, mainly along the lakeshore and on the East Side.
We’ll begin the day Friday on a cloudy note. Skies will clear out as the day goes on. Temperatures will be a touch cooler than today. We’ll “only” top out in the mid and upper 70s. We’ll be a bit cooler than that along the lakeshore.
Holiday Weekend Outlook:
There is a lot going on around town this weekend! Saturday and Monday (Labor Day) will be dry.
Scattered showers will return to the forecast on Sunday. Have an indoor back-up plan if you have outdoor plans.
Saturday’s high: 75°
Sunday’s high: 75°
Monday’s high: 79°
