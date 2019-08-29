Northern lights could be visible in parts of Ohio this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stargazers should keep their heads up this weekend.
There is a potential that the northern lights could be seen in Ohio.
The aurora borealis could be visible in Ohio beginning Friday because of a geomagnetic storm that may push solar winds towards Earth, according to 19 News First Alert Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck.
The sensation is caused by collisions between electrons from space with oxygen and nitrogen gas in Earth’s atmosphere, NASA explains.
