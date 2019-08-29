Northern lights could be visible in parts of Ohio this weekend

Shot in the interior of Alaska from Birch Lake, purplish clouds and green aurora are fanned out behind the trees with clear starry skies in the background (Source: Elizabeth M. Ruggiero)
By Chris Anderson | August 29, 2019 at 2:08 PM EDT - Updated August 29 at 2:08 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stargazers should keep their heads up this weekend.

There is a potential that the northern lights could be seen in Ohio.

The aurora borealis could be visible in Ohio beginning Friday because of a geomagnetic storm that may push solar winds towards Earth, according to 19 News First Alert Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck.

The sensation is caused by collisions between electrons from space with oxygen and nitrogen gas in Earth’s atmosphere, NASA explains.

