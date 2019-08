FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Browns vice president of football operations, Sashi Brown, watches before an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Browns in Cleveland. A person familiar with the decisions says the Cleveland Browns have fired Sashi Brown. Brown, who was named the team’s top executive by owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam during an overhaul following the 2015 season, was relieved of his duties on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, said the person who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File) (Source: Ron Schwane)