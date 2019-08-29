Solon police arrest 4 women in prostitution sting

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Four women were arrested for prostitution at a local hotel by Solon police officers and the Cuyahoga County Human Trafficking Task Force.
The joint undercover operation took place at Towneplace Suites on Enterprise Parkway on Aug. 20, authorities said.
Solon police said several women were contacted after posting sexually explicit ads on various escort websites.
Officers said before the women arrived at Towneplace Suites, they spoke with undercover police officers and agreed to engage in sexual activities for a price.
When they arrived at the hotel, police said the women confirmed the price and sex act to be performed.
A back-up officer then entered the hotel room and made the arrest.
Alexandra Vall, 24, of Brooklyn, Paige DiCarlo, 30, of Cleveland, Kristie Mace, 22, of Zanesville, and Byrttani Burrer, 21, of Cleveland, were all cited for prostitution and released.
Police said DiCarlo is also charged with resisting arrest, because she fought with officers trying to take her into custody. DiCarlo also allegedly removed a plastic baggie from her bra and swallowed it during her arrest.
Officers also stopped a driver who allegedly dropped off one of the women.
Police said marijuana, condoms and cash were found in the vehicle and Daniel Dasque, 22, of Orlando, is charged with drug possession and having a suspended license.
