Surveillance video shows woman robbed at gunpoint in Maple Heights salon

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A brazen thief walked into a Maple Heights beauty salon and robbed a client at gunpoint.
Surveillance footage inside Ro’Mae Total Beauty from Tuesday morning shows the armed robber turn left, then sprint out the door with a woman’s purse.
The woman didn’t have time to react until after the fact. Owner Mae Maribel tells 19 News, “Of course, the customer lost her head and she took off after the guy. She lost her mind for a minute.”
You can clearly see the woman on surveillance video running out of the door with a cap on her head, but she lost track of him. “He took off, ducked through some houses, and he was gone,” said Maribel.
“I was at the hair salon and the guy walked in a pulled a gun out and snatched my purse. I was sitting under the dryer. When I looked up he had a gun in my face,” the victim said during a 911 call.
Maribel is relieved no one was hurt. Unfortunately, the victim lost a lot of belongings. “Keys gone, purse gone, everything. The only thing left was her phone,” said Maribel.
This whole experience has Maribel making some changes. She said, “We now lock the doors and let customers know and we will acquire a buzzer and they can let us know they’re at the door.”
Police searched the area including Bedford Heights and Garfield Heights. They still haven’t tracked down the suspect.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.