Tribe sweep Tigers behind Clevinger gem
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Source: Carlos Osorio)
By Christopher Dellecese | August 29, 2019 at 6:43 PM EDT - Updated August 29 at 6:43 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians domination of Detroit continues.

Mike Clevinger fired 8 shutout innings, striking out 10, as the Tribe completed a 3-game sweep of the Tigers Thursday afternoon.

The Indians have now beaten Detroit 14 straight times.

Clevinger improves to 10-2 with the win.

Francisco Lindor added a solo homer, his 25th of the season.

Brad Hand closed it out for his 33rd save.

Now the Tribe head to Tampa for a weekend series with the Rays, who trail Cleveland by a game in the A.L. wild card race.

