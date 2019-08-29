Tribe sweep Tigers behind Clevinger gem

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians domination of Detroit continues.
Mike Clevinger fired 8 shutout innings, striking out 10, as the Tribe completed a 3-game sweep of the Tigers Thursday afternoon.
The Indians have now beaten Detroit 14 straight times.
Clevinger improves to 10-2 with the win.
Francisco Lindor added a solo homer, his 25th of the season.
Brad Hand closed it out for his 33rd save.
Now the Tribe head to Tampa for a weekend series with the Rays, who trail Cleveland by a game in the A.L. wild card race.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.