Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market fire caused by lightning

SUGARCREEK, Ohio (WOIO) - The workers and families affected by the Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market fire on Aug. 21 finally have an answer they were waiting for.
The Ohio Division State Fire Marshal determined the fire that destroyed nearly half of the historic flea market was caused by a lightning strike from the night before.
The blaze broke out in the early morning hours when the building wasn’t open.
It took multiple fire departments about three hours to extinguish the flames.
Officials said no one was injured.
However, the building utilized by more than 60 vendors will be closed until the end of the year.
