15-year-old boy shot in the back in Maple Heights

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old boy is recovering at MetroHealth Hospital after being shot in the back on Wednesday evening.
According to Maple Heights police, the shooting happened around 6:06 p.m. in the area of Hansen and Prayner Roads.
The boy told police an unknown group had fired shots at him.
EMS transported him to MetroHealth Hospital and police said he is currently listed in stable condition.
There are no arrests and officers are asking anyone with information to call them at 216-587-9624 or e-mail them at detectives@mhpd-ohio.com
