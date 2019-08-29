16-year-old Canton teen arrested for the murder of a 21-year-old man

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old boy is now under arrest for the shooting death of a 21-year-old man.
Canton police said the teenager killed Nathaniel Michael Stokes on Aug. 20.
According to police, Stokes was shot around 1:38 a.m. in the area of 9th St. and Rowland Ave. N.E.
When officers arrived, Stokes was found laying near a vehicle.
Officers said the Canton man had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at Aultman Hospital.
The teen was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.
